Return to Learn: Governor Whitmer says schools are safe if precautions are taken

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We're already seeing the risks of holding in-person classes as other states go back to learning.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in schools in Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer told News 10 she understands the frustration about last minute decisions schools are making.

She could roll the state’s reopening plan to phase three, which would force schools to close.

Whitmer said Wednesday that she isn't making that announcement yet.

She said believes the control is best left up to individual districts.

Some parents in districts offering in person classes said they aren't sending their kids to school because of the COVID outbreaks across the country.

The parents said schools can't keep the flu and lice out, why would they be able to keep coronavirus away?

Governor Whitmer said schools can reduce the risk of an outbreak if everyone takes the precautions she's been explaining for months.

“There are things we can do to mitigate the risk, but we know when we bring people together, especially in an indoor space and they don’t practice the protocols, that is what increases the likelihood of community spread and that is what we are trying to avoid,” Governor Whitmer told News 10.

The Governor said she expects to sign the “return to learn” plan recently passed by the legislature sometime next week.

