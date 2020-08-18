Advertisement

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike

University of Notre Dame campus
University of Notre Dame campus
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame University on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins says he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts. Instead, the university is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes.

“It is very serious and we must take serious actions,” Jenkins said in an address to students and staff.

Tuesday’s action by Notre Dame follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hope College confirms that 38 positive cases occurred prior to move-in

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Hope College confirms on their website that there have been 38 positive cases during the pre-arrival period from July 29 to Aug. 18.

News

Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Former First Lady’s Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention, as broadcast Aug. 17, 2020:

News

Eaton Rapids Mayor to raise money for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eaton Rapids Mayor Malewski will be kayaking to raise money for students.

News

Michigan home-schooled football team will play fall ball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The football season remains alive for a group of home-schooled teenagers in western Michigan.

Latest News

News

Cristo Ray Church prepares for drive-thru fiesta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Lansing church prepares to have annual fiesta but with COVID-19 restrictions.

News

Close call on US-127 when car crashes with semi

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
When News 10 arrived at the scene the vehicle was seen stuck in the median along 127 near two interchanges.

News

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

News

Health department limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people in parts of East Lansing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The restriction was put in place by an emergency order from the Ingham County Health Department.

News

Death Valley may have just experienced the hottest day ever recorded

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
Officials say that on Monday the valley has recorded a temperature of 133 degrees, but there is a catch.

News

Huntington’s disease Run/Walk to go all virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Huntington’s disease Run/Walk to go all virtual