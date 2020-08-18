No Fans For Titans Home Opener

) -UNDATED (AP) - The Tennessee Titans won’t have fans at their home opener on Sept. 20 against Jacksonville because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Titans announced the decision Tuesday. Meantime, the Kansas City Chiefs are going the other direction, allowing up to 2,000 season ticket holders to attend training camp on Saturday and up to 5,000 st practice on Aug. 29, when the franchise plans to raise a new Super Bowl championship flag over the west end zone.