Michigan State Police arrest local man with handgun, drugs
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police through their twitter account announced that they have made an arrest of a 20 year old man from Perry after stopping his vehicle for an unrelated warrant.
When they searched the vehicle they found a combined 56 grams of heroin and cocaine, as well as a handgun. The subject was arrested for the warrant and has yet to be charged.
The tweet was released as a reply to a previous tweet, wherein they also announced the arrest of a 32 year old man from Lansing for Operating While Intoxicated.
