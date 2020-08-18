Advertisement

Michigan joining lawsuit to challenge post office changes

The United States Postal Service (USPS) cuts back on equipment and services at locations across the country including Green Bay.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) cuts back on equipment and services at locations across the country including Green Bay.(WBAY)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is joining other states in suing the U.S. Postal Service over service changes, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.

A lawsuit was in the works Tuesday in federal court in Washington state, although Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election.

DeJoy said he’s halting the planned removal of mail-processing machines and blue collection boxes, as well as an initiative to change retail hours at post offices. He said no mail processing facilities will be closed and that the agency has not eliminated overtime.

“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” DeJoy said.

Nessel and attorneys general in other states said significant changes must face a public comment period and go to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

“We filed this lawsuit on behalf of the people of this state to ensure they can continue to depend on a system that is an integral part of our daily lives, our economic well-being and our democratic process,” Nessel, a Democrat, said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Return to Learn: Governor Whitmer says schools are safe if precautions are taken

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in schools in Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina.

News

Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school’s president announced Tuesday, as schools across the nation struggle to control coronavirus outbreaks.

News

Hope College confirms that 38 positive cases occurred prior to move-in

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hope College confirms on their website that there have been 38 positive cases during the pre-arrival period from July 29 to Aug. 18.

News

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Notre Dame University on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

Latest News

News

Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Former First Lady’s Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention, as broadcast Aug. 17, 2020:

News

Eaton Rapids Mayor to raise money for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Eaton Rapids Mayor Malewski will be kayaking to raise money for students.

News

Michigan home-schooled football team will play fall ball

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The football season remains alive for a group of home-schooled teenagers in western Michigan.

News

Cristo Ray Church prepares for drive-thru fiesta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Lansing church prepares to have annual fiesta but with COVID-19 restrictions.

News

Close call on US-127 when car crashes with semi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
When News 10 arrived at the scene the vehicle was seen stuck in the median along 127 near two interchanges.

News

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing