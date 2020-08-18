Jackson College adds more in-person classes added for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College is set to offer some in-person classes in the fall semester.

Back in March, COVID-19 forced all universities and learning centers to resort to virtual formats. Through listening to more requests from students and the existing community, Jackson College decided to incorporate more in-person learning options.

For safety, classes will be conducted in large lecture halls. Masks will be required also. The on-campus protocol can be found here.

Courses will be flexible to adapt to students’ schedule.

“There is a little bit for everyone; SEM 140, Seminar is Life Pathways, is required of all students, foundation studies and great transferable courses like communication and history (Minority Groups in America),” said Director of Transfer and Scheduling Ashley Van Heest.

The in-person schedule will include a selection of three-credit classes beginning the week of Sept. 21. It includes the following:

Interpersonal Communication 2:00 p.m. - 3:43 p.m., Monday, Tuesday

Introduction to College Writing 2:00 p.m. - 3:43 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday

Writing Experience I 11:00 a.m. - 12:43 p.m. , Monday, Tuesday

Writing Experience I 1 1:00 a.m. - 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday

Minority Groups in America 4:00 p.m. - 5:43 p.m., Monday, Tuesday

Minority Groups in America 4:00 p.m. - 5:43 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday

Seminar in Life Pathways 9:00 a.m. - 10:43 a.m., Monday, Tuesday

Seminar in Life Pathways 9:00 a.m. - 10:43 a.m., Wednesday, Thursday

The fall semester begins Aug. 31 and there will be some classes available later. For more information on Jackson College’s course offerings, click here.

