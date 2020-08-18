Advertisement

Jackson College adds more in-person classes added for fall

(Image courtesy of Jackson College)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College is set to offer some in-person classes in the fall semester.

Back in March, COVID-19 forced all universities and learning centers to resort to virtual formats. Through listening to more requests from students and the existing community, Jackson College decided to incorporate more in-person learning options.

For safety, classes will be conducted in large lecture halls. Masks will be required also. The on-campus protocol can be found here.

Courses will be flexible to adapt to students’ schedule.

“There is a little bit for everyone; SEM 140, Seminar is Life Pathways, is required of all students, foundation studies and great transferable courses like communication and history (Minority Groups in America),” said Director of Transfer and Scheduling Ashley Van Heest.       

   The in-person schedule will include a selection of three-credit classes beginning the week of Sept. 21. It includes the following:

  • Interpersonal Communication        2:00 p.m. - 3:43 p.m., Monday, Tuesday
  • Introduction to College Writing     2:00 p.m. - 3:43 p.m.,        Wednesday, Thursday
  • Writing Experience I                         11:00 a.m. - 12:43 p.m. , Monday, Tuesday
  • Writing Experience I                         1 1:00 a.m. - 12:43 p.m.,        Wednesday, Thursday
  • Minority Groups in America            4:00 p.m. - 5:43 p.m., Monday, Tuesday
  • Minority Groups in America            4:00 p.m. - 5:43 p.m.,        Wednesday, Thursday
  • Seminar in Life Pathways                 9:00 a.m. - 10:43 a.m., Monday, Tuesday
  • Seminar in Life Pathways                 9:00 a.m. - 10:43 a.m.,        Wednesday, Thursday

The fall semester begins Aug. 31 and there will be some classes available later. For more information on Jackson College’s course offerings, click here.

