In My View 8/17/2020: Big Ten football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - My question on spring Big Ten football? If the games are played who televises them? The networks are filled at that time of year with a heavy boatload of the traditional winter sports moving to spring. And football needs TV revenue to make it all worthwhile. TV revenue works in the fall, but whether there’s inventory without knocking out other sports remains to be seen in my view.

