Huntington’s disease Run/Walk to go all virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Great Lakes Region will be hosting the Lansing Virtual Team Hope Walk/Run on Saturday, September 12., it announced in a news release today.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, according to the release.

The organization says thousands of people walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

According to the release: “a virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get to choose your own course, you can walk in your driveway, neighborhood, in your house and even on treadmill! HD is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.”

Huntington’s disease affects more than 9,000 people in Michigan, the HDSA says.

