Advertisement

Huntington’s disease Run/Walk to go all virtual

(Huntington's Disease Society of America)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Great Lakes Region will be hosting the Lansing Virtual Team Hope Walk/Run on Saturday, September 12., it announced in a news release today.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, according to the release.

The organization says thousands of people walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

According to the release: “a virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get to choose your own course, you can walk in your driveway, neighborhood, in your house and even on treadmill! HD is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.”

Huntington’s disease affects more than 9,000 people in Michigan, the HDSA says.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off with a watch party

Updated: 10 hours ago
A virtual watch party kicked off the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

News

Governor Whitmer speaks at 2020 DNC address

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — “that woman from Michigan” — touted Joe Biden’s work to rescue the auto industry and said he would rally the country to fight the coronavirus and not deny it like President Donald Trump has.

News

2020 Democratic National Convention Night Two: speaker line-up, schedule, and what to expect

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Democratic National Convention will include dozens of speakers delivering remarks from across the nation.

News

Jackson College adds some in-person classes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Jackson College is set to offer some in-person classes in the fall semester.

Latest News

News

MSU President Samuel Stanley talks about the challenges on campus during the pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ann Emmerich
Michigan State University's President Dr. Samuel Stanley says a three-week nationwide stay at home order would help the United States get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic. He talked to News Ten's Ann Emmerich about testing the campus community, the hit to the university's budget, and how the pandemic will change the way the campus operates in the future.

News

CATA makes changes to services, effective Aug. 31

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
New changes within the CATA system will be made. Those changes will be going into effect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

News

House passes Return to Learn trio of bills

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

Ingham County Prosecutors will review all body camera footage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
ICPO will thoroughly review all body camera footage before issuing "Resisting and Obstructing" charges

News

Back to Learning: Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools prep for first day

Updated: 17 hours ago
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools are working to ensure a safe and smooth start to the school year.

News

Grand Ledge Public Schools working to address diversity, equity and inclusion

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
GLPS is working to address diversity, equity, and inclusion.