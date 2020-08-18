Hope College confirms that 38 positive cases occurred prior to move-in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hope College confirms on their website that there have been 38 positive cases during the pre-arrival period from July 29 to Aug. 18. According to the academic calendar, new students are scheduled for move-in on Aug. 12.

For clarification, the 38 cases that tested positive were before students arrived on campus. Those specific affected persons remain at their homes and were not allowed to move onto campus.

Surveillance testing has been scheduled for Aug. 19. Along with that, Hope College has their own set of regulations regarding the pandemic.

