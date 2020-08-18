Eaton Rapids Mayor to raise money for students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - August is generally the time when families begin purchasing their student’s school supplies. However, with the pandemic many families are finding it difficult to make those purchases.

Eaton Rapids Mayor Paul Malewski is working to make it so their students are fully equipped before their first day of school.

Malewski has taught kayaking classes through the school system for the last 6 years. Due to the pandemic the classes have been cancelled.

Malewski wanted to be able to continue helping the schools, so on August 29th he will kayak around the G.A.R. Island Park for 24 hours to raise funds for student's school supplies.

"All of the money that's raised and all of the school supplies are going to go to the Eaton Rapids Public Schools," said Malewski. "We need to have children have more of a sense of normalcy. There's going to be families that are going to be hard pressed to be able to buy school supplies. Not only for when they go back to school, but even for stuff in the home."

DDA Mainstreet Executive Director Jason Smith will be providing an outdoor movie for the event.

"In conjunction with the paddle, we're going to showing the movie 'Abominable' on our inflatable screen. I hope kids can come out and heckle Mayor Malewski, give him a hard time and raise money for the school," said Smith.

Donations can be dropped off at G.A.R. Island Park from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

