Death Valley may have just experienced the hottest day ever recorded

DEATH VALLEY, Ca. (WILX) - Death Valley is known for its intense heat, but it may have just broken a record for the hottest temperature on the planet.

Officials say that on Sunday the valley recorded a temperature of 133 degrees, but there is a catch. It turns out it was so hot it created a glitch in a thermometer at a visitor center, so the real temperature was a mere 130 degrees.

Death Valley is the driest and lowest national park in California and Nevada as well as apparently the hottest. It also happens to hold the previous record high back in 1913, although those readings are questioned, and the highest officially accepted temperature was 129 degrees- also in Death Valley- recorded in 2013.

It hasn’t officially broken a record yet, as a committee will have to verify the accuracy of the 130-degree reading.

