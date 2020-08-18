Advertisement

Cristo Ray Church prepares for drive-thru fiesta

Lansing church prepares to have annual fiesta but with COVID-19 restrictions.
Dancers at Cristo Ray Church Fiesta
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big events have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but at least one Lansing event is still scheduled to go on.

The Cristo Ray Church Fiesta will open this year, but it will be following COVID-19 restrictions.

Guillermo Lopez, fiesta organizer said,”The dance groups, the singing, and so on and so fourth, we won’t have that this year.”

Organizers have postponed the annual three-day Cristo Ray Church Fiesta to September, but it won’t be what generations of families have gotten used to over the years.

The church has turned the fiesta into a drive-thru.

Only food will be available and guests will have to stay in their cars as they place their order.

Lopez said, "This way there is no interaction other than taking their order, giving them their food, and taking their money for the order they made. It'll be strictly food. Come and get your plate come twice a day or three times a day, whatever you want. You might want to have gorditas for breakfast and tacos for dinner."

The fiesta usually takes place in May but was pushed back to September because of COVID-19, which Lopez said is a good fit since September is Spanish Heritage month.

Lopez said, “We want people to come together and understand that because of the circumstances we can’t have the fiesta we always have. But we do have something to offer and to still come together and enjoy each others company, even in separate cars.”

Typically thousands of people go to the fiesta each year and Lopez said hes hoping a large crowd still shows.

Precautions in place will include the staff wearing face masks and gloves, and organizers are also asking guests to wear face masks while they order food.

The church will still host an all-money prize raffle. There will be five winners and the top winner will receive $2 thousand.

The drive-thru fiesta will be held September 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..

