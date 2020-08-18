Close call on US-127 when car crashes with semi

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A driver had a close call Tuesday afternoon in the area of US-127 South and I-96 East in Ingham County.

Police told News 10 a vehicle lost control while heading southbound on 127, struck the side of a semi-trailer truck near the Jolly Road exit and slid into a median.

Despite the size disparity between the vehicles and the damage done to the car, police said there were no injuries.

When News 10 arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was seen stuck in the median along 127 near two interchanges.

There were no lane closures following the accident, but some minor traffic delays.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

