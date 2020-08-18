Advertisement

Celtics Lose Hayward To Injury

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe ankle sprain in Boston’s Game 1 victory over Philadelphia in their first-round playoff series. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 109-101 win when Hayward went up for a rebound and rolled his right ankle as he landed on teammate Daniel Theis’ foot. With him out, it could mean a shift to a three-guard lineup and more minutes for Marcus Smart, who has been filling the role of Boston’s sixth man.

