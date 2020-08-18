Advertisement

Browns Lose Running Back Chubb

(WITN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been placed in concussion protocol after he got hurt during the team’s first fully padded practice. Chubb, who finished second in the NFL last season with 1,494 yards, was taken down during Monday’s workout with a high tackle by second-year linebacker Mack Wilson. Chubb will sit out Tuesday’s workout and will have to pass several tests before he’ll be permitted to return to the field.

