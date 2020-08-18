Advertisement

Blues Lose Tarasenko

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, right, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Tarasenko makes his return after early season shoulder surgery that limited him to three goals in 10 games. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
-EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko is out for the rest of the St. Louis Blues’ first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder. The team says the 28-year-old winger returned to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors and will update his status Monday. Tarasenko missed Games 3 and 4 and with this timeline won’t be able to play again until the second round, if the Blues advance. They won those games without Tarasenko to even the series.

