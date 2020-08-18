Blues Lose Tarasenko

-EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko is out for the rest of the St. Louis Blues’ first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder. The team says the 28-year-old winger returned to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors and will update his status Monday. Tarasenko missed Games 3 and 4 and with this timeline won’t be able to play again until the second round, if the Blues advance. They won those games without Tarasenko to even the series.