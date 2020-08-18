Advertisement

BACK TO LEARNING: Mason School District consultant introduces diversity plan

Dr. Tichenor is the newly hired diversity consultant
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason School District is working to explore equity and inclusion with a diversity consultant.

Earlier this month the district hired Dr. Karlin Teichenor to help them create a plan. During a virtual meeting last night Dr. Teichenor introduced his diversity strategic plan.

“What are we trying to accomplish and why are we trying to accomplish it?” Tichenor asked. “It’s really around a shared mission because we will have instances where we will get frustrated, overwhelmed, and sometimes our priorities might shift and then we might even have pushback from the community.”

With Teichenor’s support Mason School District plans to establish goals, a strategic plan to provide learning opportunities for the diversity committee, and the whole community.

