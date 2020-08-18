Advertisement

477 confirmed new COVID-19 infections in Michigan, with 15 deaths

(WKYT News)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan has reached 93,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the fight against the pandemic. In total, 6,340 have died from the disease.

Today, there are 477 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new confirmed deaths, although the death count includes seven deaths identified during a vital records review.

  • Clinton County reports 374 cases and 13 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 416 cases and 8 deaths.
  • Ingham County reports 1,590 cases and 33 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 726 cases and 35 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 336 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily.

