477 confirmed new COVID-19 infections in Michigan, with 15 deaths
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan has reached 93,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the fight against the pandemic. In total, 6,340 have died from the disease.
Today, there are 477 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new confirmed deaths, although the death count includes seven deaths identified during a vital records review.
- Clinton County reports 374 cases and 13 deaths.
- Eaton County reports 416 cases and 8 deaths.
- Ingham County reports 1,590 cases and 33 deaths.
- Jackson County reports 726 cases and 35 deaths.
- Shiawassee County reports 336 cases and 28 deaths.
These statistics are updated daily.
