2020 Democratic National Convention Night Two: speaker line-up, schedule, and what to expect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Democratic National Convention will include dozens of speakers delivering remarks from across the nation. Some of the speakers will be addressing audiences live or via prerecorded formats. From Monday, Aug. 17 to Thursday, Aug. 20., the 2020 Democratic National Convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Both Republicans and Democrats are to be featured in this convention.

Here is a quick rundown of who will be speaking. As mentioned, the convention will start around 9 p.m.:

Speakers

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Earlier in the day of the 2020 DNC, there will be caucus meetings held on the following topics and issues: small businesses, LGBTQ+ issues, youth, veterans and military members, and environmental and climate crisises.

The second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on WILX’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.