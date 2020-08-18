Advertisement

2020 Democratic National Convention Night Two: speaker line-up, schedule, and what to expect

The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually Monday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Democratic National Convention will include dozens of speakers delivering remarks from across the nation. Some of the speakers will be addressing audiences live or via prerecorded formats. From Monday, Aug. 17 to Thursday, Aug. 20., the 2020 Democratic National Convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Both Republicans and Democrats are to be featured in this convention.

Here is a quick rundown of who will be speaking. As mentioned, the convention will start around 9 p.m.:

Speakers

  • Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
  • Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Earlier in the day of the 2020 DNC, there will be caucus meetings held on the following topics and issues: small businesses, LGBTQ+ issues, youth, veterans and military members, and environmental and climate crisises.

The second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on WILX’s Facebook page.

