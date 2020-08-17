Advertisement

Swimmers caught in Lake Michigan rip current rescued

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two men have been rescued from Lake Michigan after they were caught in a rip current while swimming.

The 34-year-old and 32-year-old men were at Holland State Park in western Michigan’s Park Township early Sunday evening when they were swept into deeper water, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

A jet ski operator was able to get one of the men to a pier where bystanders began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Another jet ski operator was able to take the second man to a beach where he was evaluated by paramedics. He was not hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said a no-swimming notice was posted at the state park where three people have drowned this year.

A 16-year-old girl was swept off a pier in January. A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old male drowned on the same day in June as water conditions worsened.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

News

$21 million to be returned to Blue Cross Blue Shield customers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company will waive 30% of one month of health and dental plan premiums.

News

MSU students create science-art

Updated: 23 hours ago
MSU students are using an art project to get the community of East Lansing interested in science.

News

Florida man charged for allegedly living in stadium suite

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By CNN
A Florida man is charged with felony burglary for allegedly living in a stadium’s luxury suite for two weeks.

Latest News

News

CMU students head back to campus for fall semester

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
It’s move in weekend for students at Central Michigan University, but this year, things look a little different.

News

Teachers rally outside of Senate Session- calling for all classes to be online

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Teachers call for online instruction.

News

17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

News

Representative Elissa Slotkin addresses Mason community

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
Slotkin spoke to a small crowd in Mason on Saturday.

News

Michigan Senate approves Return to Learn plan

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By Jake Vigna
The Michigan Senate approved the Return to Learning plan which was introduced Friday, August 14.

News

NBC News investigates MI youth center

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
NBC News is investigating the death of a 16-year-old at a youth facility.