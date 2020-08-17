Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools prep for first day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local schools are preparing to reopen for the fall semester in the Lansing area.

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools are putting on the finishing touches to ensure the safety of their students.

The school has installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the hallways and are requiring masks for anybody who enters the schools.

Students got a peek as to what they can expect upon their return as they picked up their Chromebooks on Monday.

The kids and their parents were greeted at the doorway with a sign which told them they had to put on their masks before going any further.

“We’re looking forward to having students and staff back on campus,” said Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Wright. “We’re going to do all that we can to keep our students and staff safe while recognizing that it’s going to be difficult to social distance. We’re going to have hand sanitizer and cleaning protocol measures in place to help our students at the elementary school be successful, and then here at the middle school/high school be successful.

Student leaders have also been assisting faculty and staff over the last few days by delivering books and other items before their classmates return on Monday.

