Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools prep for first day

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools prepare for a smooth and safe start to the school year.
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools prepare for a smooth and safe start to the school year.(Jace Barraclough)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local schools are preparing to reopen for the fall semester in the Lansing area.

Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools are putting on the finishing touches to ensure the safety of their students.

The school has installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the hallways and are requiring masks for anybody who enters the schools.

Students got a peek as to what they can expect upon their return as they picked up their Chromebooks on Monday.

The kids and their parents were greeted at the doorway with a sign which told them they had to put on their masks before going any further.

“We’re looking forward to having students and staff back on campus,” said Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Wright. “We’re going to do all that we can to keep our students and staff safe while recognizing that it’s going to be difficult to social distance. We’re going to have hand sanitizer and cleaning protocol measures in place to help our students at the elementary school be successful, and then here at the middle school/high school be successful.

Student leaders have also been assisting faculty and staff over the last few days by delivering books and other items before their classmates return on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House passes Return to Learn trio of bills

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|

News

Ingham County Prosecutors will review all body camera footage

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
ICPO will thoroughly review all body camera footage before issuing "Resisting and Obstructing" charges

News

Grand Ledge Public Schools working to address diversity, equity and inclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
GLPS is working to address diversity, equity, and inclusion.

News

42 students graduate from early college program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Capital Region Technical Early College (CRTEC) is a high school-to-college program where students start in grade 11 to leave after grade 13 with a college degree or certification.

Latest News

News

Michigan records 465 new coronavirus cases, reports one new death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state of Michigan has reached 93,185 confirmed coronavirus cases. In total, there have been 6,325 deaths within the state. Today, there are 465 new coronavirus confirmed cases and one new death in the state of Michigan.

News

Back to Learning: House passes all three Return to Learn bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide and Kylie Khan
House passes all three Return to learn bills

News

Ballmer Group Gives $3 Million for Motown Museum Expansion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Ballmer Group Gives $3 Million for Motown Museum Expansion

News

City of East Lansing to hold meetings electronically

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
There are eight special meetings scheduled to take place electronically this week.

News

Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

News

$21 million to be returned to Blue Cross Blue Shield customers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company will waive 30% of one month of health and dental plan premiums.