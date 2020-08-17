No Atlanta Fans in September For Some Sports

-ATLANTA (AP) - There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September. The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision. The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September. The Falcons will play at least two home games without fans - against Seattle on Sept. 13 and against Chicago on Sept. 27.