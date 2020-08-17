NBA Begins Playoffs

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The NBA has begun its two-month playoff journey at the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Denver and Utah were the first pairing to take the court today. They’ll be followed by the defending champion Toronto Raptors playing the Brooklyn Nets. The it’s Philadelphia and Boston, with the Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Clippers playing the final game of the night. Teams have been in the bubble for nearly six weeks already for training camp, scrimmages and seeding games.