NBA Begins Playoffs

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, right, shoots against Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, left, and Jordan Clarkson during overtime in an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Nuggets won 135-125 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The NBA has begun its two-month playoff journey at the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Denver and Utah were the first pairing to take the court today. They’ll be followed by the defending champion Toronto Raptors playing the Brooklyn Nets. The it’s Philadelphia and Boston, with the Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Clippers playing the final game of the night. Teams have been in the bubble for nearly six weeks already for training camp, scrimmages and seeding games.

