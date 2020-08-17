Michigan records 465 new coronavirus cases, reports one new death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan has reached 93,185 confirmed coronavirus cases. In total, there have been 6,325 deaths within the state. Today, there are 465 new coronavirus confirmed cases and one new death in the state of Michigan.

Clinton County reports 373 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 413 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,592 cases and 33 deaths.

Jackson County reports 724 cases and 34 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 329 cases and 27 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily.

