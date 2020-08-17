Local man charged in crash that lead to pedestrian death

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Benjamin William Dunn, 23, of Charlotte, has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death for the crash that resulted in the death of Quentin Bartlett, also of Charlotte. The death occurred outside of CB’s Bar and Zoo at 200 State St. in Charlotte, and is still being investigated by the Charlotte Police Department.

Each of the felony charges is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Dunn was arraigned by 56a District Court Magistrate Reid Felsing, and a bond of $500,000 has been set.

