Lansing Fire Chief resigns after 16 months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Fire Chief Michael Mackey has resigned after 16 months in the position and only days after a racial discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the city.

Mayor Schor released a statement saying, “Fire Chief Michael Mackey will be leaving Lansing to return to Florida to be with his family and where he has accepted a new job. I thank Chief Mackey for all his hard work and dedication to LFD since becoming fire chief here in Lansing a year and a half ago. His leadership will be missed, but I commend him for putting his family first. We will embark on a search for a new fire chief immediately.”

Although several of the people suing the city are current or former Lansing firefighters, Mackey is not named as a defendant in the to a racial discrimination lawsuit filed Wednesday

Mackey worked in Florida for more than 30 years with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and before accepting the position in Michigan had served as that department’s interim Fire Chief. Mackey’s last day is Sept. 4.

