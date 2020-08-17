Kansas State Says It will Have Home Football Fans

-UNDATED (AP) - Kansas State says it will admit fans to its games this seen. The Big 12 Conference is allowing schools to set their own attendance policies based on local jurisdictions, and the Riley County Commission has approved a plan that will allow Kansas State to fill its football stadium to 25% capacity. That means a maximum crowd of just under 15,000 fans. Fans will be required to wear face coverings where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained and tailgating will not be permitted.