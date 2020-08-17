Advertisement

Ingham County Prosecutors will review all body camera footage

ICPO will thoroughly review all body camera footage before issuing "Resisting and Obstructing" charges
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecutors in Ingham County won’t charge anyone with resisting and obstructing until all body camera footage is reviewed.

County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says it’s all part of her goal to decrease incarcerations, while also keeping the county safe.

“We know this particular kind of case across the nation leads to death, we don’t want that to happen here, so we’re gonna look at that this with the closer look than we have been previously,” she said.

The new policy follows months of protests after the death of George Floyd and the ongoing review of whether East Lansing Officer Andrew Stephenson used excessive force during the arrest of Anthony Loggins last December.

“We know that police stops and fatal injuries are racially disproportionate,” said Siemon. “We don’t want that to happen here.”

The prosecutor’s office will review each case as normal, but wait until every piece of evidence is available.

Siemon says in some cases, they can’t review every minute of body camera footage, so they’ll have to work more efficiently.

"What you need to do is make sure you have the most important, salient information. So you may not look at seven officers body cameras, but one or two. Or the pertinent portions of the body camera footage."

She says they'll also look at other factors when considering criminal charges.

“What was the stop for initially? We’re going to look at how the individual responded, did they immediately get belligerent, were they fighting, were they reaching for a gun, or were they cooperative. How did the officer respond? Did he or she escalate the situation or help keep the situation calm?”

Anyone charged with resisting and obstructing could get up to two years in prison...And up to four if they injure an officer.

