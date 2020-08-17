Advertisement

House passes all three Return to Learn bills

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan House of Representatives passed all three bills approving the Return to Learn plan this afternoon.

The bills will now be sent to Governor Whitmer to be signed. The senate version of the Return to learn plan passed on Saturday.

Under this plan, school districts must develop health and safety guidelines and meet those guidelines in order for all-in person learning to occur.

The guidelines must take into account local data and be developed in partnership with local county health departments.

The plan will also give school districts a flexibility to determine how many days of mandatory instructional days and hours, so long as they add up to a full year of instruction.

