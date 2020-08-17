Grand Ledge Public Schools working to address diversity, equity and inclusion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools is making progress on diversity, equity, and inclusion after placing Superintendent Brian Metcalf on paid administrative leave.

Metcalf was placed on leave in June after comments he made online about George Floyd, which were viewed by some as racist.

Dr. David Chapin took over as interim superintendent later that month and says the school board is prioritizing cultural change.

"We immediately had some significant discussions about school culture about all that had happened in these board meetings and the importance of that public voice, which was loud and strong and affirmed and valid," said Chapin.

The district has formed an Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Ad Hoc Committee, and will hire Dr. Dorinda Carter Andrews to advise them.

"We have to address systemic racism, we have to address issues of equity and school culture head on. That's what an authentic classic strong capable public school system does," said Chapin.

Divisive messages, images, symbols like the swastika and confederate flag will also be on school grounds.

“We view this as a teachable moment we view that as most powerful and we address this by explaining why we don’t want this on school property, what this has represented historically why it’s inappropriate in the year 2020,” said Chapin.

Chapin says they're making progress but complete change will take time.

“We don’t think this is a sort of a one big speech in front of our faculty, this is arduous, difficult, long lasting work that we stay with over time, a long time history would show, a very long time,” said Chapin.

Overall, black and brown students make up a little over 12% of the district’s total population. It isn’t a large percentage, but Chapin says what they’re working towards is bigger than Grand Ledge.

“We’re teaching them and elevating them so they can be successful citizens in a broader world beyond their local school district,” said Chapin. The school board will vote to approve the changes to the handbook at it’s meeting next Monday.

Chapin says he’s already heard from other districts looking to do something similar.

