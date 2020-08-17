City of East Lansing to hold meetings electronically

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most of the City of East Lansing’s regularly scheduled, in-person public meetings are either being canceled or converted to special, electronic meetings due to the danger presented by COVID-19.

At present there are eight special meetings scheduled to take place electronically this week:

East Lansing Downtown Management Board Marketing Committee Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.

East Lansing City Council Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

East Lansing Public Library Board of Trustees Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

East Lansing Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

East Lansing-Meridian Water and Sewer Authority Board of Trustees Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 a.m.

East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Executive and Finance Committee Thursday, Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

DDA Project and Infrastructure Committee Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

East Lansing Arts Commission Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

These meetings can be held electronically- which would normally not be allowed by the open meetings act- due to Executive Order 2020-154 issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

