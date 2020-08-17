Advertisement

CFL Cancels Remainder of Season

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during warmups before a CFL football game against the BC Lions in Montreal. Johnny Manziel&amp;rsquo;s time in the Canadian Football League is over. The CFL terminated the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner&amp;rsquo;s contract with the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The league also informed the eight other teams that it wouldn&amp;rsquo;t register a contract for Manziel if any tried to sign him. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Canadian Football League has canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic. The decision marks the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded. The nine-team league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren’t allowed in the stands.

