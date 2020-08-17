Advertisement

CATA makes changes to services, effective Aug. 31

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New changes within the CATA system will be made. Those changes will be going into effect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

There have been major increases in weekend service on three key bus routes and adjustments to two additional routes are planned. Spartan Service will return to MSU’s campus and on Routes 1, 20, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Those services include:

Route 1 – Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall

Saturday service will start departing the CTC at 6:30 a.m. Additionally, there will be with two trips departing both the CTC and Meridian Mall at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. For Sunday service, there will be departures from both the CTC and Meridian Mall at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The evening trips on the Capitol Loop in downtown Lansing return to the fall schedule.

Route 5 – South Cedar/Edgewood

Saturday evening service will double after 5 p.m. Additional trips will result in a 30-minute vs. a 60-minute frequency.

Route 7 – Aurelius/Miller

Route 7 will introduce 12.5 hours of new service on Saturdays, with an 80-minutes frequency between 8 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. Saturday service will no longer include travel along Pine Tree Road, Patient Care Drive, English Oak Drive and Dunckel Road.

Route 14 – North Grand River/Old Town/Airport

The 3:36 p.m. weekday trip starting at Peckham Greenhouse will be replaced by a new trip originating at 4:10 p.m. Route 14 will depart Peckham at 4:17 p.m. for travel to the airport and downtown Lansing.

Route 17 – Grab & Go Express

The Grab & Go Express will stop operations for the year. This new order will begin on Friday, Aug. 28.

Route 20 – S. Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel

In South Lansing, Route 20 will travel in both directions on Trappers Cove Trail and Beau Jardin Drive; providing service to all bus stops. When Spartan Service resumes, Route 20 will continue its onboarding process at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane. It will no longer travel into the adjacent MSU-CATA Transportation Center or into Spartan Village.

Route 12 – W. Michigan/Waverly/LCC West

Lansing Community College’s west campus will resume Aug. 24 with shuttle service running between Ollie’s at St. Joseph Highway and Waverly Road, and campus.

Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos

When campus service resumes, Route 22 will continue to board at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane. However, it will no longer travel into the adjacent MSU-CATA Transportation Center.

Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett

Route 23 will increase its frequency by operating every 25 minutes from Monday through Friday between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. When campus service resumes, Route 23 will continue to board at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane. The route will no longer travel into the adjacent MSU-CATA Transportation Center.

Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road

Monday through Friday service will resume a 35-minute frequency until 6:30 p.m.

Route 25 – North Harrison

Weekday service will operate every 30 minutes rather than every 60 minutes.

Route 26 Abbot/Chandler

Weekday service will resume a much more frequent schedule and operate later at night. Thursday, Friday and Saturday late-night service will operate until 3 a.m.

Michigan State University Campus Service

Lot Link will be available beginning at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30. Rides must be requested by calling 517-432-8888. Campus service resumes in its entirety on Aug. 31, with fare-free rides on Routes 30 through 39. Lot Link and Night Owl are demand-response evening and late-night services, and require a cash fare or bus pass.

For additional information on CATA service changes, please email info@cata.org or contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at 517-394-1000.

