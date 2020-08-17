Ballmer Group Gives $3 Million for Motown Museum Expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Motown Museum today announced in a news release, that it received a $3 million gift from Ballmer Group, co-founded by Steve and Connie Ballmer, to further its expansion campaign. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

The Ballmer group is a philanthropic organization co-founded by civic activist Connie Ballmer and Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, founder of USAFacts, and chairman of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The construction of phase one of four planned construction phases resumed in May after a pause because of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide executive order due to COVID-19.

Phase one, entitled Hitsville Next, will serve as the museum’s educational and creative hub designed to offer innovative education and community engagement programs, according to the release. The programming made possible through Hitsville Next is designed to activate and inspire future generations of creatives, artists and entrepreneurs.

“In the face of historic global challenges, we continue to see our community, supporters, and our Motown family come together in ways that are truly inspiring,” Terry said. “The momentum and support for the expansion has continued with visionary and committed leaders like Steve and Connie Ballmer voicing its significance. Their belief in the power of community and opportunity is a fitting tribute to the enduring spirit of Motown and we’re very fortunate for their generous gift.”

Announced in late 2016, the Motown Museum expansion says it expects the museum to grow to “a 50,000-square-foot world-class entertainment and education tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by renowned architects and exhibit designers.”

