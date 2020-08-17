Advertisement

Ballmer Group Gives $3 Million for Motown Museum Expansion

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Motown Museum today announced in a news release, that it received a $3 million gift from Ballmer Group, co-founded by Steve and Connie Ballmer, to further its expansion campaign. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

The Ballmer group is a philanthropic organization co-founded by civic activist Connie Ballmer and Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, founder of USAFacts, and chairman of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The construction of phase one of four planned construction phases resumed in May after a pause because of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide executive order due to COVID-19.

Phase one, entitled Hitsville Next, will serve as the museum’s educational and creative hub designed to offer innovative education and community engagement programs, according to the release. The programming made possible through Hitsville Next is designed to activate and inspire future generations of creatives, artists and entrepreneurs.

“In the face of historic global challenges, we continue to see our community, supporters, and our Motown family come together in ways that are truly inspiring,” Terry said. “The momentum and support for the expansion has continued with visionary and committed leaders like Steve and Connie Ballmer voicing its significance. Their belief in the power of community and opportunity is a fitting tribute to the enduring spirit of Motown and we’re very fortunate for their generous gift.” 

Announced in late 2016, the Motown Museum expansion says it expects the museum to grow to “a 50,000-square-foot world-class entertainment and education tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by renowned architects and exhibit designers.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of East Lansing to hold meetings electronically

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
There are eight special meetings scheduled to take place electronically this week.

News

Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

News

$21 million to be returned to Blue Cross Blue Shield customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The company will waive 30% of one month of health and dental plan premiums.

News

Swimmers caught in Lake Michigan rip current rescued

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two men have been rescued from Lake Michigan after they were caught in a rip current while swimming

Latest News

News

MSU students create science-art

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
MSU students are using an art project to get the community of East Lansing interested in science.

News

Florida man charged for allegedly living in stadium suite

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By CNN
A Florida man is charged with felony burglary for allegedly living in a stadium’s luxury suite for two weeks.

News

CMU students head back to campus for fall semester

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
It’s move in weekend for students at Central Michigan University, but this year, things look a little different.

News

Teachers rally outside of Senate Session- calling for all classes to be online

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Teachers call for online instruction.

News

17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

News

Representative Elissa Slotkin addresses Mason community

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
Slotkin spoke to a small crowd in Mason on Saturday.