$21 million to be returned to Blue Cross Blue Shield customers

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Blue Care Network will waive 30% of one month of health and dental plan premiums for a portion of its customers this fall, which should total more than $21 million. The credits are a response to lower than expected health care claims resulting from the disruption of health and dental services caused by COVID-19.

“Many people in Michigan are struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic, so we’re very pleased to provide a credit that will reduce November premiums by 30 percent for our individual plan members,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp. “It’s critical for people to maintain their health insurance coverage, especially during a pandemic, and Blue Cross is doing what we can to help.”

The refunds are in addition to more than $100 million in previously announced refunds for health, dental and vision premiums for seniors, employer group customers and 2019 individual health plan subscribers.

