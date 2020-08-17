Advertisement

13 people selected who could shape Michigan’s political future

By Jake Draugelis
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 2018 was a time when louder stories with less impact on people’s lives drew a lot of attention, but that November a vote was made that will, ultimately, define what the future of the State of Michigan looks like.

The vote by Michiganders changed the state constitution by requiring the creation of an independent commission that will redraw political districts throughout the state. This was done to address gerrymandering, which is the process of shaping districts in such a way that one political party is favored.

Now, the 13 people who will reshape Michigan’s districts have been chosen by an independent accounting firm. They were selected from over 9,000 applicants, and represent a diverse political spectrum. The commission consists of four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents.

They are:

  • Anthony Eid, 27, independent, Orchard Lake 
  • Brittini Kellom, 33, Democrat, Detroit
  • Cynthia Orton, 54, Republican, Battle Creek
  • Dustin Joseph Witjes, 31, Democrat, Ypsilanti 
  • Douglas James Clark, 73, Republican, Rochester Hills
  • Erin Wagner, 54, Republican, Charlotte 
  • James Edward Decker, 59, independent, Fowlerville
  • Janice Vallette, 68, independent, Highland 
  • Juanita Curry, 72, Democrat, Detroit
  • M. Rorthorn, 48, Democratic, Lansing
  • Rhonda Lange, 47, Republican, Reed City
  • Richard Weiss, 73, independent, Saginaw
  • Steven Terry Lett, 73, independent, Interlochen

The state used an independent accounting firm as well as a software program to choose the semi-finalists, then legislative leaders from each party were allowed to remove up to 20 total names from this list.

The commission will be required to hold at least 15 public forums, and to determine the state’s new political districts by Nov. 1 of next year. Commissioners will receive compensation of $40,000 for their work.

