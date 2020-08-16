Western Michigan group planning no-kill animal shelter

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WILX) - An organization in western Michigan has plans for an animal shelter where euthanasia is not an option.

Mason County PAWS has finalized the purchase of a 12.5-acre property near Ludington for a no-kill shelter. Jacklyn Osgood, the nonprofit’s president, said it’s a big step for the organization and for area’s animal advocates.

The plan is to build a shelter capable of housing between 10 and 20 kennels for dogs, with room for about 50 cats at a time.

