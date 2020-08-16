State employee killed after mask dispute disciplined 3 times

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Personnel records show a state employee who was suspected of a stabbing after a face mask dispute and was later fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was reprimanded for three work incidents from 2017 to 2018.

The Detroit News reports Michigan Department of Transportation employee Sean Ruis was disciplined following interactions with colleagues, including for “unacceptable” behavior with a manager.

Ruis was shot last month near Lansing after a stabbing inside a Quality Dairy store. State police say a sheriff’s deputy shot the 43-year-old when he tried to attack her. He was holding a screwdriver and knives.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.