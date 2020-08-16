Advertisement

MSU students create science-art

MSU students use art to spark interest in science at Valley Court Park in East Lansing.
MSU students use art to spark interest in science at Valley Court Park in East Lansing.(Jace Barraclough)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ph.D. students at Michigan State University are getting people interested in science by using art.

Chelsie Boodoo and Daniel Puentes were commissioned by the City of East Lansing to create science-art at Valley Court Park.

The piece consists of a 12-foot galaxy based off of a photo taken by Puentes while on a educational trip to Florida, and a 60-foot strand of DNA with small icons such as a rhino or a tree throughout.

Beside each icon is an episode number from their radio show, "The Sci-Files" on Impact 89FM which dives into the subject.

While the goal is to educate people on the science around them, Puentes hopes it gives people a reason to get out of the house and active in the park.

“We realize that with the pandemic happening right now, people are itching for a reason to go outside,” said Puentes. “We wanted to give people a reason to visit Valley Court Park and to see some new art that’s being installed. But, at the same time have the opportunity to educate themselves on a topic that they might not be aware of by looking up any of these episodes and what it’s about.”

Boodoo and Puentes are encouraging park goers to post pictures of the art and post it on social media using the hashtag #SciFiles.

