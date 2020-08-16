Michigan reports 565 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Michigan, however the state is reporting almost half of the cases reported Saturday, August 15. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 565 new cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths as of Sunday, August 16.

While cases today might be low, that doesn’t mean this is a true decline in cases. The MDHHS says less cases are reported Sundays because less testing is done on the weekends, although testing has been on steadily on the rise. In fact, over 29,000 tests were done on Saturday, August 15 according to the MDHHS. The number of tests done today have not been posted on the website.

Ingham County reports 1,575 cases and 33 deaths.

Jackson County reported 721 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 412 cases and eight deaths.

Clinton County reported 372 cases and 13 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 329 cases and 27 deaths.

That’s the bad news. The good news is over 4,000 have recovered from COVID-19 from last week, raising the total to 67,778 recoveries in Michigan.

This statistic is updated weekly.

