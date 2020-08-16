Advertisement

Michigan reports 565 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Michigan, however the state is reporting almost half of the cases reported Saturday, August 15. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 565 new cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths as of Sunday, August 16.

While cases today might be low, that doesn’t mean this is a true decline in cases. The MDHHS says less cases are reported Sundays because less testing is done on the weekends, although testing has been on steadily on the rise. In fact, over 29,000 tests were done on Saturday, August 15 according to the MDHHS. The number of tests done today have not been posted on the website.

Ingham County reports 1,575 cases and 33 deaths.

Jackson County reported 721 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 412 cases and eight deaths.

Clinton County reported 372 cases and 13 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 329 cases and 27 deaths.

That’s the bad news. The good news is over 4,000 have recovered from COVID-19 from last week, raising the total to 67,778 recoveries in Michigan.

This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

White House makes USPS pledge amid growing criticism

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Major developments on the chaotic situation involving the postal service and mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths near 170K in US

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
As the number of COVID-19 deaths approaches 170,000 in the U.S, the FDA grants emergency use authorization to a quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 diagnostic test.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

Coronavirus

Michigan tops 92,000 cases with over 1,000 cases today

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Jake Vigna
The MDHHS also reported over 4,000 recoveries from last week.

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in quarantine after start of school

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in five states have forced students from classrooms and temporarily closed some schools.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.