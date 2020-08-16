Man sought in slaying of 4 in rural area near Detroit
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police were searching Sunday for man in connection with the deaths of four people at a home in a rural area near Detroit.
Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.
Police say detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey of Sumpter Township, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and believe he might have headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.