Florida man charged for allegedly living in stadium suite
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida man is charged with felony burglary for allegedly living in a stadium’s luxury suite for two weeks.
Police say 39-year-old Daniel Albert Neja moved into Al Lang Stadium where the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team plays.
A department spokesperson says Neja stole merchandise and food.
He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer without violence.