CMU students head back to campus for fall semester

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s move in weekend for students at Central Michigan University, but this year, things look a little different.

Students have a two hour appointment window to move in to keep people physically distanced. They’re required to wear masks.

The university has also spaced out students throughout the housing facilities.

“We’ve had students living on campus since March. We are prepared for this. We have planned for this. We’re going to partner with students and do our part to help keep them safe and we expect that students will step up and take responsibility for themselves and others as well,” said Kathleen Gardner, director of Residence Life at CMU.

Move in continues through Sunday. Fall semester classes begin Monday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.