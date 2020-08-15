Advertisement

Whitmer order requires COVID-19 testing in prison, jails

(source: State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday requiring jails and prisons to test inmates for COVID-19 when they enter, transfer from or are released from their facilities.

The order also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities.

“By reducing the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails, we protect corrections officers and their families, incarcerated people, and the whole community,” Whitmer said.

Jails that have already resumed transfers to state facilities under a prior executive order have until Sept. 8 to comply, Whitmer’s office said in a news release. The state will provide support for testing by jails through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it said.

The order was issued as the Department of Corrections deals with 435 active COVID-19 cases, its largest spike since the spring, Mlive.com reported. Most of those cases are in the Muskegon Correctional Facility, where an outbreak began three weeks ago.

Sample HTML block

Latest News

Ap

Scavenging bald eagles face threat from vehicles in Michigan

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The birds are now more likely to die after getting struck by cars or from lead they consume as they pick off the carcass of road kill and animals, including deer, a recent study in the Journal of Wildlife Management indicated.

News

Michigan Senate approves Return to Learn plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The Michigan Senate approved the Return to Learning plan which was introduced Friday, August 14.

News

NBC News investigates MI youth center

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
NBC News is investigating the death of a 16-year-old at a youth facility.

News

Lansing Police investigate overnight shootings

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

MHSAA football postponed, parents and student react to decision

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Friday, MHSAA made the announcement to postpone the 2020 football season until the spring.

News

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Legislators, governor reach bipartisan agreement on Return to Learn plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the State legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement to get K-12 students safely back to school this fall.

News

Child killed in car accident in Jackson

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
A child was killed and several others injured near Jackson when their SUV was rear-ended by semi truck on I-94

News

MSU offers free online learning program to K-12 school districts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Michigan State University offers online learning program to help teachers transition into virtual learning.

News

Mel Tucker speaks on MSU Football and Big Ten postponement

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker said he wants players to stay on campus