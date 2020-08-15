Teachers rally outside of Senate Session calling for all classes to be online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happening right on the State Capitol law, during a rare Saturday Senate session, teachers and protesters gathered, calling for all instruction to be moved online.

They called it the “Online Saves Lives Rally.

Members from MI Core speaking and chanting about their safety concerns they have for teachers and students in districts that choose face to face learning this fall.

Some even saying that they won’t go back until there are zero cases in their county for 14 days.

“It’s important for teachers to be active and to have a voice in the process of policies which impact our profession, our classroom,” said Sherry Gay-Dagnago, State Representative of the 8th district.

This is the second time the teacher union has gathered on the Capitol lawn in the month.

They wish Governor Whitmer would suspend in-person instruction all together.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.