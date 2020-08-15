Advertisement

Slotkin addresses Mason public

Elissa Slotkin spoke to a small group of community members in Mason on Saturday.
Elissa Slotkin spoke to a small group of community members in Mason on Saturday.(Jace Barraclough)
Aug. 15, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin addressed the people of Mason at a town hall event on Saturday.

Mason Mayor Pro Tem. Marlon Brown took some time to speak beforehand to give his endorsement for Slotkin.

Slotkin spoke to a couple dozen people about issues impacting 8th District communities such as public health.

One of the largest areas of concern expressed by citizens was increasing prices of prescription drugs.

Slotkin spoke of a bipartisan bill which would allow patients to compare prices before leaving the doctor's office.

The Congresswoman said people’s health should be the government’s main area of focus.

“As a leader, you’re responsible for people’s public health. People will remember will remember how you lead during this crisis,” said Slotkin. “While I know there’s a lot of controversy and a lot of debate, if you’re sitting in the hot seat, you’re the quarterback. You’ve got to do what’s right for people on public health first, even if it’s controversial.”

Congresswoman Slotkin encouraged people to be positive and helpful to one another during the pandemic.

