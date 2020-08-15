Advertisement

Michigan tops 92,000 cases with over 1,000 cases today

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to show its ugly head and spread throughout Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,015 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths as of August 15.

State totals now climb to 92,155 cases and 6,318 deaths throughout Michigan.

This is one of the highest reports of daily cases since the coronavirus entered Michigan in March.

Ingham County reports 1,561 cases and 33 deaths.

Jackson County reported 715 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reports 412 cases and eight deaths.

Clinton County reported 369 cases and 13 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 329 cases and 27 deaths.

But the good news is the MDHHS reports over 67,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan, with the total number being 67,778 recoveries. That’s up over 4,000 from last week.

This statistic is updated weekly.

