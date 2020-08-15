MHSAA football postponed, parents and student react to decision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, MHSAA made the announcement to postpone the 2020 football season until the spring. A representative from MHSAA said the decision was made after various discussions with State Health Department officials. They came to this agreement through reviewing reports on the progress of high schools after the first four days of practice.

Many coaches, parents, and high school athletes are feeling one emotion: relief.

“I’m just really - really relieved and excited for the spring. I think high school football in Michigan will be really good in the spring,” said Okemos student Liam Carr.

Liam Carr is a senior at Okemos High School and the captain of the football team. Carr says now he is just focusing his energy on the spring season.

“I’m a little excited that we have a lot more time to train and get ready. Spend a lot more time with this group,” said Liam Carr.

Even Liam’s mom says she’s happy with the decision as she feels that football is considered a high risk sport for spreading COVID-19.

“I’m not shocked that they’re doing it. I’m actually....I’m kind of glad that they’ve chosen to at least to delay.... that gives other schools and opportunity... you know, to let this COVID, let us get into the next phase of reopening. So, that way some of these kids would have an opportunity to compete and to practice and play,” said Jenny Carr.

Carr says she just hopes her son can still condition ahead of the spring season. Head football coach of Okemos High School says his goal would be to get his team together to practice ahead of the spring.

“My intention would be certainly try to condition and be with the kids. And, I imagine they’ll come out with some off-season type recommendation and will follow that guidance and absolutely we’ll be looking forward to doing that,” said Head Okemos High School Football Coach Mike Krumm.

The schedule for the spring football season will be announced in the next few months.

