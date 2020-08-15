Advertisement

Lansing Police investigate overnight shootings

Lansing Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.
Lansing Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

First, they responded to the intersection of Gier and High Streets around 12:30 a.m. Police say there was a large party going on.

A fight broke out and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 1200 block of North Chestnut Street where a 39-year-old woman was shot in the hand. She also has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MHSAA football postponed, parents and student react to decision

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Friday, MHSAA made the announcement to postpone the 2020 football season until the spring.

News

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Legislators, governor reach bipartisan agreement on Return to Learn plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the State legislature have reached a bipartisan agreement to get K-12 students safely back to school this fall.

News

Child killed in car accident in Jackson

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
A child was killed and several others injured near Jackson when their SUV was rear-ended by semi truck on I-94

Latest News

News

MSU offers free online learning program to K-12 school districts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Michigan State University offers online learning program to help teachers transition into virtual learning.

News

Mel Tucker speaks on MSU Football and Big Ten postponement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker said he wants players to stay on campus

News

R. Kelly’s manager charged with phone threats to theater

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
R. Kelly’s manager has been arrested in California on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.

News

Oral arguments begin against DeVos in lawsuit about pandemic relief to schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Oral arguments will begin in a lawsuit filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel against U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos at 2:30

News

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter investigates suspected dog fighting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is investigating a suspected dog fighting case.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.