Lansing Police investigate overnight shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

First, they responded to the intersection of Gier and High Streets around 12:30 a.m. Police say there was a large party going on.

A fight broke out and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 1200 block of North Chestnut Street where a 39-year-old woman was shot in the hand. She also has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

