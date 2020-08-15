Advertisement

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

President Donald Trump, accompanied by From left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, smiles in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has vowed that there will be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up full diplomatic relations.

A website run by the Iranian Guard called the deal a “shameful” agreement and an “evil action” that was underwritten by the U.S.

The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state and only the third Arab nation to establish open and normalized relations with Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy.

The UAE presented its controversial decision as a way of encouraging peace efforts and taking Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank off the table. Israel’s prime minister has vowed the pause in annexation is “temporary.”

